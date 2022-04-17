Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graybeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD
Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Ngpg Surgical Associatesheartburn & Swallowing Center - Gainesville1439 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 302, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My Husband, a Physician at Northeast Georgia Healthcare was seen by Dr. Graybeal recently. I work with two Physician Groups in the Atlanta Area, interacting with surgeons daily. Dr. Graybeal was not only kind and caring, extremely easy to talk to. He is one of the most patient Surgeons, I have encountered. Dr. Graybeal's explained every aspect of his recommendations and plan with the utmost confidence. His confidence and recommendations left us feeling more at ease, upon leaving. I am the wife of a Doctor and do see why he was recommended by my Husbands Colleagues.
About Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841293453
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Graybeal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graybeal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graybeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graybeal has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Acid Reflux Surgery and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graybeal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graybeal speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Graybeal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graybeal.
