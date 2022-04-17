See All General Surgeons in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Graybeal works at NGPG Surgical Associates Gainesville in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Acid Reflux Surgery and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ngpg Surgical Associatesheartburn & Swallowing Center - Gainesville
    1439 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 302, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 219-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Acid Reflux Surgery
Hiatal Hernia
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Acid Reflux Surgery
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Graybeal?

    Apr 17, 2022
    My Husband, a Physician at Northeast Georgia Healthcare was seen by Dr. Graybeal recently. I work with two Physician Groups in the Atlanta Area, interacting with surgeons daily. Dr. Graybeal was not only kind and caring, extremely easy to talk to. He is one of the most patient Surgeons, I have encountered. Dr. Graybeal's explained every aspect of his recommendations and plan with the utmost confidence. His confidence and recommendations left us feeling more at ease, upon leaving. I am the wife of a Doctor and do see why he was recommended by my Husbands Colleagues.
    — Apr 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Graybeal to family and friends

    Dr. Graybeal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Graybeal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD.

    About Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841293453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tex SW Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graybeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graybeal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graybeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graybeal works at NGPG Surgical Associates Gainesville in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Graybeal’s profile.

    Dr. Graybeal has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Acid Reflux Surgery and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graybeal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Graybeal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graybeal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graybeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graybeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Casey Graybeal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.