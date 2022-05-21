Overview

Dr. Casey Fu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hacienda Heights, CA. They graduated from Usc School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Fu works at Optum - Family Medicine in Hacienda Heights, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.