Overview

Dr. Casey Fisher, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Scripps Clinic,Scripps Coastal Medical Center in Encinitas, CA with other offices in Carlsbad, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.