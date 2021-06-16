Dr. Casey Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Casey Fisher, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7685
-
2
Scripps Medical Foundation2176 Salk Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (858) 554-7439
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
What a joy to be treated by a physician who truly cares about the patient. Dr Fisher’s office runs on time, ALWAYS, he takes time to listen to the patient. He works with the patient to improve their quality of life, and insure their wellbeing. I have a chronic condition and have been treated by other physicians in the San Diego area, none as professional, knowledgeable, and caring as Dr. Casey Fisher. I highly recommend Dr. Fisher and his staff to anyone needing PAIN RELIEF SOLUTIONS.
About Dr. Casey Fisher, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1275780686
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.