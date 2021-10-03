Overview

Dr. Casey Cornelius, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Cornelius works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Battle Ground, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.