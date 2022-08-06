Dr. Casey Bowles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Bowles, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Casey Bowles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Locations
Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates404 Black Hills Ln SW Ste B, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 438-2727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowles is an excellent physician who explains in great detail what's wrong with You and explains to you what's the best treatment you need. I would highly recommend this doctor for all your podiatry needs.Me and the wife trust him for all Ipodiatry
About Dr. Casey Bowles, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young Universtity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.