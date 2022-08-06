See All Podiatrists in Olympia, WA
Dr. Casey Bowles, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Casey Bowles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Bowles works at Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates
    404 Black Hills Ln SW Ste B, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 438-2727
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Multicare Capital Medical Center
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr. Bowles is an excellent physician who explains in great detail what's wrong with You and explains to you what's the best treatment you need. I would highly recommend this doctor for all your podiatry needs.Me and the wife trust him for all Ipodiatry
    R. Whitler/M. Whitler — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Casey Bowles, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1689916728
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    • Brigham Young Universtity
