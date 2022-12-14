See All Urologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Case Wood, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Case Wood, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Wood works at Lowcountry Urology Clinics in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lowcountry Urology Clinics
    2687 Lake Park Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0825
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lowcountry Urology Clinics
    1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 279-5485
  3. 3
    Lowcountry Urology Clinics PA
    295A Midland Pkwy Ste 100, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 279-5770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Syphilis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Syphilis Screening

Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 14, 2022
Dr Wood is great! He has a wonderful bedside manner and ability to make you feel at ease when discussing difficult topics. I highly recommend him and his office staff!
Erin Ross Bazzle — Dec 14, 2022
About Dr. Case Wood, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316305881
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Case Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

