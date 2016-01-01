Dr. Charlot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cascy-Arnoux Charlot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cascy-Arnoux Charlot, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cascy-Arnoux Charlot, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1043258726
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
