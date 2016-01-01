See All Allergists & Immunologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Cascy-Arnoux Charlot, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cascy-Arnoux Charlot, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Charlot works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty
    263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Food Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Food Allergy

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Cascy-Arnoux Charlot, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1043258726
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charlot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charlot works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Charlot’s profile.

    Dr. Charlot has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

