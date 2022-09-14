Dr. Casandra Mateo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mateo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casandra Mateo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Casandra Mateo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania Hospital
Dr. Mateo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology140 John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 968-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mateo?
Excellently explains and answers any and all questions. Exceptional patient doctor relationship.
About Dr. Casandra Mateo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1477567691
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Metropolitan Hospital Center - NY Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mateo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mateo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mateo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mateo works at
Dr. Mateo has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mateo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mateo speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mateo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mateo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mateo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mateo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.