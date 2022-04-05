Overview

Dr. Casandra Liggins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Liggins works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.