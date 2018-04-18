Overview

Dr. Casandra Autry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Autry works at Woman To Woman in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.