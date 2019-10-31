Overview

Dr. Caryn Vogel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Hancock Regional Hospital, Riverview Health and Schneck Medical Center.



Dr. Vogel works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.