Dr. Caryn Vogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caryn Vogel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Hancock Regional Hospital, Riverview Health and Schneck Medical Center.
Dr. Vogel works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana Neuroscience Associates9302 N Meridian St Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 570-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Vogel is a wonderful doctor. She never rushes, she is compassionate and understanding
About Dr. Caryn Vogel, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437157435
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
