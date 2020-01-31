Dr. Stoller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caryn Stoller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caryn Stoller, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Northshore Group1111 N Northshore Dr Ste S490, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 584-0171
She is caring and listens very well to my son and to my husband and I. Spends a significant amount of time with us to get to the true root of the problem. I take notes in the visit and she stays true to the notes that I've taken throughout the visit. I leave understanding how to relate to my son a lot better than I did going in. She has run on time so far but even if she was late I wouldn't mind because she spends so much time with her patients and if she is running over it is likely because she is helping someone else. Highly recommend.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Stoller accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoller.
