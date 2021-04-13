See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Caryn St Clair, MD

Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caryn St Clair, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. St Clair works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2021
    2016 Dr Sinclair did surgery on my uterus was a beautiful job I stayed still to this day I'm healthy the scars are invisible. I had a super surgery by doctor St clair she's excellent ?????? and I referred my sister and she had surgery after mines and still to this day she's healthy we love you Dr Sinclair thanks ????
    Stephanie victoria — Apr 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Caryn St Clair, MD

    • Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043478092
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caryn St Clair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. St Clair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. St Clair works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. St Clair’s profile.

    Dr. St Clair has seen patients for Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Clair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

