Dr. Caryn St Clair, MD
Dr. Caryn St Clair, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
2016 Dr Sinclair did surgery on my uterus was a beautiful job I stayed still to this day I'm healthy the scars are invisible. I had a super surgery by doctor St clair she's excellent ?????? and I referred my sister and she had surgery after mines and still to this day she's healthy we love you Dr Sinclair thanks ????
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043478092
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
