Dr. Borger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caryn Borger, MD
Overview
Dr. Caryn Borger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University
Dr. Borger works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group - Endocrine552 Westfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 654-3377
The Endocrine Center15 James St, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 377-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Borger before she had an office in Florham Park. She listens and is very knowledgeable and up to date when it comes to treating diabetes. She gives me the time that I need for my appointment and is very caring. The office staff, Addie is friendly, caring and understanding and always gets back to me when I send correspondence through their medical portal. If an explanation is needed, she is very detailed and thorough. I would recommend this doctor and office.
About Dr. Caryn Borger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- New York University Medical Center
- Robert Woods Johnson
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borger works at
Dr. Borger speaks Russian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Borger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.