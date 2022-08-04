Dr. Cary Sternick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Sternick, MD
Overview
Dr. Cary Sternick, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Locations
Cary Sternick, MD26 Chestnut Hill Ct, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4262
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, I am trying to reach Dr. Sternick but it seems like his number is no longer working. Does anyone have the doctor’s contact information so I can contact him? Thank you in advance.
About Dr. Cary Sternick, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- English
- 1558467928
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
