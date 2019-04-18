Dr. Cary Schwartzbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Schwartzbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cary Schwartzbach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Schwartzbach works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
2
Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
3
Inova Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Fairfax3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 230, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 205-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartzbach?
Had 2 ankle surgeries with him in the past year. Extremely pleased with the results. Very nice guy. Very knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Cary Schwartzbach, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1407884943
Education & Certifications
- Ny Orth/Columbia Presby Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartzbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzbach works at
Dr. Schwartzbach has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Humerus Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartzbach speaks Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.