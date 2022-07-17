Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cary Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cary Rose, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fleming Island, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Locations
Fleming Island Office1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 644-0092Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rose clearly explained my condition. He outlined corrective actions needed and reset my heart's rhythm.
About Dr. Cary Rose, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, French
- 1548244122
Education & Certifications
- NYU School of Medicine (Cardiovascular Disease) | Drexel University College of Medicine (Cardiac Electrophysiology)
- Washington Hospital Center Program
- Yale School of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
