Dr. Cary Pulliam, MD
Overview
Dr. Cary Pulliam, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Middle Tennessee Vascular4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 375, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-4790
Columbia Surgery Group P.c.808 Hatcher Ln, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-6256
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pulliam?
Dr Pulliam, You asked about Elequis. I think my prescription ran out and simply was not renewed. You can contact me at Hotshoe@bellsouth.net. Thank you, Stan
About Dr. Cary Pulliam, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1750327052
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Med College Sc
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulliam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulliam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulliam works at
Dr. Pulliam has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulliam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulliam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulliam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulliam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulliam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.