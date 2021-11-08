See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Cary Logan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cary Logan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    350 E Descrr Inn Rd # Lv, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 08, 2021
Outstanding care and expertise. Was in town for business and woke up in excruciating pain. I had an attack of food-triggered gout. Dr. Logan correctly diagnosed it, and graciously travelled to my room and gave me a shot that rectified the issue in a few hours. He gave me excellent medical care for the remainder of the show.
Dave — Nov 08, 2021
About Dr. Cary Logan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699078865
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

