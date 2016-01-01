See All General Dentists in Abington, PA
Dr. Cary Limberakis, DMD

Dentistry
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Cary Limberakis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. 

Dr. Limberakis works at Cary J. Limberakis, DMD, PC in Abington, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cary J. Limberakis, DMD, PC
    1021 Old York Rd Ste 101, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Limberakis Cary J DMD PC
    500 York Rd Ste 106, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)

About Dr. Cary Limberakis, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
NPI Number
  • 1790947414
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Limberakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Limberakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Limberakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limberakis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limberakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limberakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

