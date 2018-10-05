Dr. Cary Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Cary Levine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
South Shore Medical Associates LLC291 Sunrise Hwy, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 884-1188
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Cary Levine, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629014840
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Family Medicine Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara
- Brooklyn College Of Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.