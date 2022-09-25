Overview

Dr. Cary Idler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Idler works at Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.