Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cary Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cary Hirsch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
Michael L. Innerfield M.d. PC257 Lafayette Ave Ste 330, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 533-7125
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hirsch is a very highly qualified Doctor who changed the outcome of both mine and my wife's illness for the better. He is caring and passionate and is a 5 star rated cardiologist. He treats both my wife and I like family.
About Dr. Cary Hirsch, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1215965298
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.