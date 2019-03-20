Overview

Dr. Cary Gray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Slidell Campus in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.