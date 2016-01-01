See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tinton Falls, NJ
Overview

Dr. Cary Glastein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Glastein works at Shore Orthopaedic Group in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Orthopaedic Group
    35 S Gilbert St, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 208-2748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Cary Glastein, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154371557
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cary Glastein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glastein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glastein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glastein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Glastein works at Shore Orthopaedic Group in Tinton Falls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Glastein’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Glastein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glastein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glastein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glastein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

