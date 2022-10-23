Dr. Cary Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Gentry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cary Gentry, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Colon & Rectal Specialists Inc7605 Forest Ave Ste 308, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6873
Colon & Rectal Specialists8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 270, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 286-0929Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great Group, Great Physician. I think the key is, beyond his obvious competence, that he is just nice gentleman, and he gives a darn. Staff is top notch, too. Keeps me from missing his retired colleague as much (Dr Jon Palmatier) I still hate the colonoscopy prep, LOL.
About Dr. Cary Gentry, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043386519
Education & Certifications
- Colon-Rectal Clinic of Orlando - Orlando Regional Medical Center|Colon-Rectal Clinic of Orlando - Orlando Regional Medical Center|Orlando Reg Health Sys|Orlando Reg Health Sys
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
