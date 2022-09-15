See All Dermatologists in Waco, TX
Dr. Cary Dunn, MD

Dermatology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cary Dunn, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Dunn works at Houston Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Waco, TX with other offices in Daphne, AL and Killeen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epiphany Dermatology - Waco Office
    7106 New Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 537-1265
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Deep South Dermatology
    8573 County Road 64, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 621-2244
    Monday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Epiphany Dermatology - Killeen Clinic
    2405 Clear Creek Rd Ste 104, Killeen, TX 76549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 432-8330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Removed skin cancer via moes surgery on my temple. Got all cells on first pass. I was in and out in less than 45 min. He was fast and efficient and his attending nurse was just as professional and courteous and informative. Definitely recommend him.
    — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cary Dunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639163298
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Mohs Micrograph Surgery
    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
