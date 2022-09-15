Overview

Dr. Cary Dunn, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Dunn works at Houston Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Waco, TX with other offices in Daphne, AL and Killeen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.