Dr. Cary Chapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cary Chapman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Bayley Seton Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Miami Orthopedics Sports Medicine1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 130, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Bayley Seton Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Excellent care by all. I felt that everyone worked well together to provide me with excellent care. Everyone made me feel that they were invested in my well being. It was refreshing and very much appreciated.
About Dr. Cary Chapman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1689773293
- New York Presbyterian Columbia|New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- New York Presbyterian Columbia
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chapman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Morton's Neuroma, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
