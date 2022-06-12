Overview

Dr. Cary Bortnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They graduated from Autonomus University Guadalahara Mexico and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bortnick works at Cary J Bortnick MD LTD in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.