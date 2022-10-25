Dr. Carter Tharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carter Tharpe, MD
Overview
Dr. Carter Tharpe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forsyth, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Upson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tharpe works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Institute - Forsyth Office120 N Lee St Ste C, Forsyth, GA 31029 Directions (478) 741-1208
-
2
Central Georgia Heart Center1062 Forsyth St Ste 1B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-1208
-
3
Middle Georgia Women's Health Partners LLC304 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 741-1208
-
4
The Hemlock Pain Center LLC750 N Cobb St Ste 150, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 741-1208
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Upson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tharpe?
I was having heart issues and had had an emergency at a local hospital the day before. Fortunately,I was able to make a follow up appointment with Dr Carter Tharpe, who was highly recommended by a friend.He was able to go straight to the issue. He was friendly, asked questions, listened, evaluated my problems, and did something about them. He is a keeper!
About Dr. Carter Tharpe, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972547651
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tharpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharpe works at
Dr. Tharpe has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tharpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.