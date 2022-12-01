Overview

Dr. Carter King, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. King works at Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.