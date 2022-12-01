Dr. Carter King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carter King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carter King, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 610, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King is an excellent doctor. Highly respected by me and family.
About Dr. Carter King, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669579835
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
