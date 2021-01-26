Overview

Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kiesau works at PeaceHealth Medical Group Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Lynden, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.