Dr. Carter Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carter Davis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.
Locations
Ochsner Health System1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-2873
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis made a very scary and uncertain time in my life so much easier and less stressful. I was diagnosed with Classic Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in December of 2019 at University Medical Center. I realized I wanted to seek treatment with Dr. Davis after a friend referred him to us. He is very honest and informative. He informs you but also allows you to chose what you think is best for yourself. I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Davis, honestly. I started treatment in late January and received a clear pet scan in early March. He saved my life and I can never repay him for that.
About Dr. Carter Davis, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.