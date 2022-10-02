Dr. Carter Co, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Co is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carter Co, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carter Co, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Co works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. CO is a very special man. I am honored God put him in my path. I won't ever forget him.
About Dr. Carter Co, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164547022
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Wright State University
- Wright State University
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Co has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Co accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Co using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Co works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Co, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Co appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.