Dr. Carter Childs, MD
Dr. Carter Childs, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington1090 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carter Childs, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356349435
Education & Certifications
- E Carolina University School Of Med|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs works at
Dr. Childs has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
