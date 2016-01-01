Overview

Dr. Carter Childs, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Childs works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.