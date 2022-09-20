Overview

Dr. Carter Beck, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital and Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Beck works at Providence Montana Neurosurgical Specialists in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.