Dr. Carter Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Carter Beck, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital and Saint Patrick Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Associates PC500 W Broadway St Ste 310, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 728-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was diagnosed with pinched nerve and deterioration of disc in spine causing extensive pain in my shoulder, elbow, and forearm and numbness in my hand. Dr. Beck and his team performed outpatient surgery. This was my fifth surgical experience and this was easily the best. No problems with infection, incision scarring on my neck was minimal, recovery was uneventful and I am now pain-free. Dr. Beck is not a talker (did not spend a lot of time getting to know me or try to speculate on how injury may have occurred), but answered questions completely and thoroughly. Would recommend him to anybody experiencing similar issues as mine.
About Dr. Carter Beck, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
