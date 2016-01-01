Dr. Carsten Zieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carsten Zieger, MD
Overview
Dr. Carsten Zieger, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Marian Regional Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast2271 S Depot St # C, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 922-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carsten Zieger, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
1215971312
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zieger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zieger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.