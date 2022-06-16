Dr. Kampe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carsten Kampe, MD
Dr. Carsten Kampe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles
South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 447-2202Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Lakeway2300 Lohmans Spur Rd Ste 104, Lakeway, TX 78734 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
We are very grateful that we were referred to Dr. Kampe to manage Linda's cancer care. Although we also sought the opinions of other specialists, we greatly appreciated his seasoned experience and recommendations, which we decided to follow, with excellent results. We believe that the combination of both Ph.D. and M.D. training definitely pays dividends. We wish Dr. Kampe a well deserved and happy retirement!
About Dr. Carsten Kampe, MD
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- University Of Southern California
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Kampe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kampe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kampe has seen patients for Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kampe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kampe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kampe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kampe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kampe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.