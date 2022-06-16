See All Oncologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Carsten Kampe, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (55)
Overview

Dr. Carsten Kampe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles

Dr. Kampe works at Texas Breast Specialists in Austin, TX with other offices in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 447-2202
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Austin Lakeway
    2300 Lohmans Spur Rd Ste 104, Lakeway, TX 78734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pancytopenia
Myeloma
Anemia
Pancytopenia
Myeloma
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2022
    We are very grateful that we were referred to Dr. Kampe to manage Linda's cancer care. Although we also sought the opinions of other specialists, we greatly appreciated his seasoned experience and recommendations, which we decided to follow, with excellent results. We believe that the combination of both Ph.D. and M.D. training definitely pays dividends. We wish Dr. Kampe a well deserved and happy retirement!
    Linda and Bob Thompson — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Carsten Kampe, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912944521
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    • University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kampe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kampe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kampe has seen patients for Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kampe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kampe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kampe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kampe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kampe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

