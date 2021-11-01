Overview

Dr. Carson Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, South Pointe Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.