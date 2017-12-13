See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Carson Liu, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carson Liu, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Liu works at SkyLex Health in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Santa Monica
    1301 20th St Ste 440, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 208-0474
    SkyLex Health
    12791 Newport Ave Ste 202, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 208-0474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 13, 2017
    Excellent doctor who is friendly and kind. He has been performing surgery for decades. I would highly recommend him.
    Marina Del Rey, CA — Dec 13, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carson Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982628830
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carson Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

