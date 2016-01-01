Dr. Carson Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carson Ling, MD
Dr. Carson Ling, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Atlas Pain Management Clinic3939 Atlantic Ave Ste 217, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 901-2453
Atlas Pain Mgmt.8067 FLORENCE AVE, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 622-0095
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Carson Ling, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205929635
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ling has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ling speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.
