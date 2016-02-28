Overview

Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C. in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.