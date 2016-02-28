See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Cunningham works at Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C. in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C.
    802 E Farrel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 408-4800
    Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
    211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 1222, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 331-3993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 28, 2016
    I used Dr. Cunningham in October 2015. I had the sleeve. I picked him as I understood he was a very particular doctor. He likes his results just as they should be; perfect. He has always been there to answer any & every question I ever had. He has always been concerned with my well being. I wouldn't have picked a different doctor or facility! I am 100% satisfied with my decision. My only regret is not doing it sooner!
    Mommie4ThreeKids in Lafayette, LA — Feb 28, 2016
    About Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861477218
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSUHSC-Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

