Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C.802 E Farrel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 408-4800
-
2
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 1222, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3993
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
I used Dr. Cunningham in October 2015. I had the sleeve. I picked him as I understood he was a very particular doctor. He likes his results just as they should be; perfect. He has always been there to answer any & every question I ever had. He has always been concerned with my well being. I wouldn't have picked a different doctor or facility! I am 100% satisfied with my decision. My only regret is not doing it sooner!
About Dr. Carson Cunningham, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861477218
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC-Shreveport
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- LSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.