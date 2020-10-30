Dr. Carson Agee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carson Agee, MD
Dr. Carson Agee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
SSM Health General Surgery608 NW 9th St Ste 3206, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 772-8605
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Agee made sure I was comfortable with the surgery I needed. He asked questions to make sure I understood the process and that the surgery was a deliberately chosen option. He was very patient and clear when discussing the surgery.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942203575
- U Mo-Columbia
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Oral Roberts U
Dr. Agee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agee has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Agee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agee.
