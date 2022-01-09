Dr. Carroll Starling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carroll Starling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carroll Starling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School Medicine and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Starling works at
Locations
C. Curt Starling Mdpc5116 NORTHWIND BLVD, Valdosta, GA 31605 Directions (229) 333-0014Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Peach State Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Long time patient before he moved his office. One of a few I 100 % trust. He takes time with his patients and provides full explanations of problem and treatment. Takes every measure available to avoid surgery if possible.
About Dr. Carroll Starling, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881681344
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee/ Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Sports Medicine/ Arthroscopy
- Emory University Dept Of Orthopedics
- Emory University Dept Of Surgery
- Emory University School Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Starling has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Starling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.