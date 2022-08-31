Overview

Dr. Carroll McLeod, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. McLeod works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.