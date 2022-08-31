Dr. Carroll McLeod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carroll McLeod, MD
Overview
Dr. Carroll McLeod, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. McLeod works at
Locations
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Jackson Anesthesia Pain Center1190 N State St Ste 300, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 709-0607
Surgicare of Jackson760 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carroll McLeod is a great doctor. He has been my pain doctor for more than 20 years. He listens and he gives me an opportunity to ask the questions that matter to me. He and his staff are always great!
About Dr. Carroll McLeod, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245383033
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLeod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLeod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McLeod speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.