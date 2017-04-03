Dr. Carrie Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Zimmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Zimmer, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimmer is a wonderful doctor!!! Both of my children are patients of hers and could not be happier with her level of care for them. We have been so happy with her bedside manner and enjoy the conversations we have with her at every visit. She is very knowledgeable and listens to how we feel about something and also always has an explanation as to why her opinion is what it is. My son has had to see many specialists throughout his 14 years of life and she is at the top of the list!
About Dr. Carrie Zimmer, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942467246
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
