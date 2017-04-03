Overview

Dr. Carrie Zimmer, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Zimmer works at Academic Endo Metablsm/Nutritn in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Abnormal Thyroid and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.