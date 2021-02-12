Overview

Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Great Plains Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yuen works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.