Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Great Plains Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yuen works at
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Center6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had multiple visits to see Dr. Yuen. She is truly one of the most professional and caring Doctors I have even known. When you see her...you know she has looked at the issue in everyway. Bottom line...you know when you see her, you can rest assured she has done her research.
About Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1265733240
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuen has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuen.
