Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD

Hematology
27 years of experience
Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Great Plains Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yuen works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 441-9948

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteosarcoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Reticulosarcoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Feb 12, 2021
    I have had multiple visits to see Dr. Yuen. She is truly one of the most professional and caring Doctors I have even known. When you see her...you know she has looked at the issue in everyway. Bottom line...you know when you see her, you can rest assured she has done her research.
    Hematology
    27 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1265733240
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Great Plains Regional Medical Center

    Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yuen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yuen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yuen works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yuen’s profile.

    Dr. Yuen has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

