Dr. Carrie Yiakis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Yiakis works at Sutter Health in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.