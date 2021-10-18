See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Carrie Waters, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carrie Waters, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Carrie Waters works at Champaign Dental Group in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health Internal Medicine
    1124 Gallery Park Ln, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3336
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2021
    Carrie Waters is the best health care provider I have ever had. She is thorough, caring, and includes me in decisions about my health care. She takes my whole health into account and makes sure I am well-informed. She also informs me about affordable health care and systems I can use to access financial assistance for my care. She is truly a blessing!
    — Oct 18, 2021
    About Carrie Waters, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285789610
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Waters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carrie Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Waters works at Champaign Dental Group in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Carrie Waters’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Carrie Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Waters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

