Dr. Carrie Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Thompson, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carrie Thompson, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982678363
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
